Cleared to replace Jose Mourinho! Marco Silva leaving Fulham amid talk of succeeding Real Madrid-bound ‘Special One’ at Benfica

Despite the allure of replacing Mourinho, the departing manager remained deeply emotional about his London exit, expressing his gratitude directly through Fulham's official website. In an open letter to the supporters published by the club, Silva said: “To our fans – I asked you, from day one, to always be with us. And that’s what you did these past five years. We achieved a lot together. My staff and I always felt your support. It will never be forgotten. Fulham will always be in my heart, and sooner or later I will be back at Craven Cottage.” Chairman Shahid Khan added: “Marco Silva leaves our Club with my gratitude and best wishes. Fulham and Marco were an excellent fit for five seasons, but change is inevitable in this game, and we’ve accordingly prepared for this moment.”