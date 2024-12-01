Reece James' latest injury is a HUGE setback - but Chelsea risk their soul by cutting losses on Cobham's crown jewel

The Blues must stand by their club captain as he faces yet another challenge in his injury-plagued career

Reece James can't catch a break. Just four games after his much-anticipated return from yet another hamstring injury, the Chelsea captain finds himself sidelined again as his year was brought to an abrupt end.

This is the seventh separate hamstring problem James has suffered since the 2021-22 campaign, and although the outlook isn't too pessimistic this time around, this latest setback has raised questions over the 24-year-old's long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have shown an emotionless readiness to cut loose their academy graduates in recent years, but James is deserving of their patience. It is undoubtedly a gamble, but if the Blues stand by him they can reap the rewards.