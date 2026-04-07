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'We are really happy!' - Amad Diallo insists Michael Carrick is 'right man' for permanent Man Utd manager role
Carrick transforms the club's fortunes
Carrick has emerged as a serious contender to lead United long-term after reversing their form. Initially appointed until the end of the campaign, the 44-year-old has orchestrated an impressive run. In 10 Premier League matches under his guidance, the club have recorded seven wins, two draws, and just one defeat. This form has catapulted the side into a commanding position for Champions League qualification. The club have chosen to take their time after Amorim departed, but the interim manager's impact makes looking elsewhere difficult.
Amad highlights the United DNA
Speaking from the training camp in Dublin, Amad was highly vocal about the positive atmosphere the interim boss has fostered. The Ivorian international stressed how a clear vision has motivated the dressing room during a turbulent period. Delivering the exact sentiments that reflect the mood and headline, the winger stated: "Obviously it’s not for us as a player to decide, but he’s been very great, he’s been doing so much for the team. He has a lot of experience, he knows the club and has the DNA. We think he’s the right man. We are really happy for what he is doing right now."
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Personal backing from the dressing room
Despite acknowledging that the final decision rests with the directors at Old Trafford, the attacker believes the former midfielder has the unique qualities required to restore success. The sentiment appears to be shared across a squad that have looked far more cohesive since the change in the dugout.
"Since he’s arrived he’s been clear to everyone that he wants to win, he wants to reach the Champions League next season, and he’s been working with each player so he’s doing very well and we are really happy to have him as a manager," Amad added. "Sometimes this kind of manager can bring the club where they belong. From a personal view he’s the right man but it’s not the players who decide."
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What comes next for United?
Looking ahead, the club have a crucial run of fixtures to secure their top-four status. Currently sitting third in the table with 55 points after 31 matches, they hold a narrow one-point lead over Aston Villa. The push for Champions League football continues when they host Leeds on April 13, followed by a tricky away trip to Chelsea on April 18. The run-in also features massive home clashes against Brentford on April 27 and Liverpool on May 3. To cement his permanent position, the manager must navigate this challenging schedule and finish the campaign strongly.