Real Madrid willing to axe Vinicius Junior! Kylian Mbappe transfer could spell end for Brazilian as Man Utd put on high alert

Real Madrid willing to axe Vinicius Junior! Kylian Mbappe transfer could spell end for Brazilian as Man Utd put on high alertSoham MukherjeeGetty/GOALViniciusKylian MbappeReal MadridManchester UnitedParis Saint-GermainTransfersLaLigaLigue 1Premier LeagueManchester United have been put on high alert as Real Madrid are reportedly willing to axe Vinicius Junior if they land Kylian Mbappe in the summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVinicius faces Mbappe threatMight be sold if Madrid land PSG forwardUnited monitoring the situation