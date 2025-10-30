Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr not giving up on contract extension no sign of progress amid Xabi Alonso relationship breakdown

Vinicius' contract extension talks has taken an unexpected turn. The 25-year-old forward, whose current contract runs until 2027, was close to signing a long-term extension until 2030 earlier this year. Negotiations had reached an advanced stage after the Club World Cup, with both parties aligned on terms worth around €18m (£15m/$20m) per year plus bonuses which is a significant rise from his current €15m (£13m/$17m) salary.

But the process was abruptly paused. According to reports from AS, one of the final meetings at Valdebebas was postponed and since then no new date has been set. Los Blancos insist the talks are not dead and have only been delayed, while Vinicius' camp remains patient but watchful.

For now, both sides are maintaining calm. The club want to review the sporting situation before re-engaging, while Vinicius, despite his frustrations, continues to express loyalty. “My love for this club will never change,” he said recently, though his position inside the dressing room has undeniably shifted since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, whose status has subtly eclipsed his own.