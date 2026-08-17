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Real Madrid break with tradition as club ditch Bernabeu presentations and press conferences for new signings
Intimate welcomes over public spectacles
In a significant departure from the "Galactico" era traditions, Real Madrid has decided there will be neither a public Bernabeu presentation nor official press conferences for its latest arrivals, according to Marca.
The club has opted for a much more discreet format, featuring institutional and private events where Florentino Perez will personally receive the six summer signings alongside new manager Jose Mourinho.
The club has described these new arrangements as "simple and family-oriented events" that allow the president to meet the players' loved ones directly. Crucially, there will be no press presence or media availability during these meetings, meaning none of the new arrivals will hold a traditional introductory press conference.
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Transitioning to a new era
The decision to scrap grand presentations is reflective of a broader shift in how the club operates under the current administration. By removing the media spotlight from individual arrivals, the club hopes to foster a more unified team environment from day one.
It also serves a practical purpose, as the ongoing renovations and busy schedule at the Bernabeu make large-scale public events more difficult to coordinate than in previous decades. While the fans may miss the spectacle of a traditional presentation, the board believes that these "family-oriented" welcomes provide a better foundation for long-term success.
Mourinho focuses on La Liga opener
This scheduling shift allows the squad to maintain their focus on footballing matters as they prepare for the domestic season. Following a convincing 3-0 victory over Schalke 04 in Germany, the squad enjoyed a day off before returning to training to prepare for their league debut against Espanyol.
Despite the lack of public fanfare, the club remains active in the market under Mourinho’s direction. The Portuguese tactician has reportedly given the green light to sign one of Arsenal's stars, Martin Zubimendi, to bolster his midfield options.
However, the board has been firm in their stance that no further players will arrive unless current squad members are moved on first, highlighting a more calculated approach to team building this summer.
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The search for midfield balance
Mourinho’s arrival has brought about intense scrutiny regarding his tactical setup, especially after missing out on key targets. The former Chelsea and Inter boss has been forced to look for internal solutions after Rodri turned down a move to the Spanish capital in favor of a switch to rivals Barcelona.
During the pre-season friendlies, the manager has utilized a 4-2-3-1 formation, testing various combinations to replace the profile he lost when Rodri opted for the Nou Camp. Bernardo Silva, signed from Manchester City, has emerged as the leading candidate to fill this role due to his tactical flexibility and ability to dictate tempo.
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