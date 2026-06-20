Furious Real Madrid star Arda Guler reacts to Turkey being knocked out of World Cup

Turkey's World Cup campaign came to a premature end after a 1-0 defeat to Paraguay mathematically ended their hopes of reaching the knockout stages. Vincenzo Montella's side arrived at the tournament carrying significant expectations after their impressive run to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

Instead, the Crescent-Stars endured a disastrous start. A shock 2-0 defeat to Australia was followed by the narrow loss to Paraguay, leaving Turkey without a point and without a goal from their opening two matches.