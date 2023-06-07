Real Madrid Big spenders Cristiano Ronaldo Eden HazardGOAL
Mudeet Arora

Real Madrid most expensive signings - How Blancos spent over €2.3 billion on incoming transfers

Real Madrid have made transfers worth almost €2.3 billion that defined modern day football

One of the greatest football clubs in history, Real Madrid have never shied away from making big-money moves in the transfer market.

The beginning of the new millennium saw them being nicknamed 'Los Galacticos' when they brought in at least one big superstar in every summer transfer window between 2000 to 2006.

After the end of that era, Real Madrid continued to spend big at times, even if they were slightly more frugal for a few years between 2015 and 2019.

They then broke the bank on Eden Hazard, before going into savings mode again as they aimed to bring in both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Alas, they missed out on both as Haaland joined Manchester City and Mbappe signed a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

With cash to burn, Madrid then turned to Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni instead in 2022, before adding another superstar to their midfield in June 2023 when they secured the services of Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid most expensive transfers by season

Season

Most expensive signing

Fee

Total spending

2023/24

Jude Bellingham

€103M/£89M

€107M/£92M

2022/23

Aurelien Tchouameni

€80M/£72M

€80M/£72M

2021/22

Eduardo Camavinga

€31M/£27.90M

€31M/£27.90M

2020/21

None

Nil

Nil

2019/20

Eden Hazard

€115M/£103.50M

€355.50M/£319.95M

2018/19

Vinicius Junior

€45M/£40.50M

€164.75M/£148.28M

2017/18

Theo Hernandez

€24M/£21.60M

€40.50M/£36.45M

2016/17

Alvaro Morata

€30M/£27M

€30M/£27M

2015/16

Mateo Kovacic

€38M/£34.20M

€92.90M/£83.61M

2014/15

James Rodriguez

€75M/£67.50M

€126M/£113.40M

2013/14

Gareth Bale

€101M/£90.90M

€175.50M/£157.95M

2012/13

Luka Modric

€35M/£31.50M

€38.50M/£34.65M

2011/12

Fabio Coentrao

€30M/£27M

€56M/£50.40M

2010/11

Angel Di Maria

€33M/£29.70M

€93M/£83.70M

2009/10

Cristiano Ronaldo

€94M/£84.60M

€258.50M/£232.65M

2008/09

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

€27M/£24.30M

€82.20M/£73.98M

2007/08

Arjen Robben

€35M/£31.50M

€118M/£106.20M

2006/07

Mahamadou Diarra

€26M/£23.40M

€103M/£92.70M

2005/06

Sergio Ramos

€27M/£24.30M

€89.50M/£80.55M

2004/05

Walter Samuel

€25M/£22.50M

€58.70M/£52.83M

2003/04

David Beckham

€37.50M/£33.75M

€37.50M/£33.75M

2002/03

Ronaldo

€45M/£40.50M

€45M/£40.50M

2001/02

Zinedine Zidane

€77.50M/£69.75M

€77.50M/£69.75M

2000/01

Luis Figo

€60M/£54M

€121.95M/£109.76M

TOTAL

€2,4b/£2,14b

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Real Madrid's top 15 most expensive player signings

