Real Madrid presidential hopeful stands firm on giant Erling Haaland and Rodri claims in dismissal of Man City and agent's furious response

The presidential candidate has doubled down on his promise to sign Haaland, dismissing recent denials from the striker's inner circle as nothing more than "part of the game".

After a headline-grabbing appearance on El Hormiguero, Riquelme in which claimed Haaland "wants to come to Madrid", Enrique Riquelme spoke to ASto clarify his position on the Norwegian forward, who remains the primary target of his ambitious electoral campaign.

Riquelme is adamant that the deal is feasible, stating: "Haaland has a clause. It is a great name, which has been worked on for some time. You have to keep in mind that this is a candidacy; these are elections. One can win or the other can win. I understand that they have to take care of the player and protect him within the club and within his team. That seems normal to me. But I am very happy to be able to announce that great figures, if I am president, like Haaland, will play for Real Madrid."