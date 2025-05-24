Real Madrid player ratings vs Real Sociedad: Kylian Mbappe wants his Golden Shoe! Frenchman at the double to end season on a high as Luka Modric & Carlo Ancelotti wave goodbye to the Bernabeu

Real Madrid strolled past a much-changed Sociedad side as two Bernabeu legends marked their farewells with three points

Kylian Mbappe scored twice and Luka Modric received a wonderful farewell as Real Madrid strolled to a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad that will be remembered more for the occasion than the result. Carlo Ancelotti was also able to deliver a victory in his final game in charge before he leaves the Liga giants and takes over as Brazil head coach.

Indeed, the game felt like a procession from the first minute. Madrid had nothing to play for, and it showed. They had most of the ball, without doing much with it and it was a stroke of luck that gave them the lead after a VAR-aided decision saw Los Blancos handed a very soft penalty. Mbappe stepped up, had his first effort saved but tucked the rebound home with ease - his 30th goal of the league season.

It was otherwise a relatively quiet affair. Madrid probed for opportunities, the excellent Arda Guler finding pockets of space and sharp angles. La Real, who benched some of their main men, occasionally threatened without ever truly looking like they would score.

Article continues below

Mbappe made it two after 84 minutes, smashing one in at the near post after a fine pass from the returning Vinicius Junior but the game will ultimately be remembered for the man who was subbed off late on, a guard of honour greeting Modric as he strolled off the Bernabeu pitch for the final time.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players following their final game of the 2024-25 La Liga season...