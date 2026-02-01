Real Madrid player ratings vs Rayo Vallecano: From zero to hero! Last-gasp Kylian Mbappe penalty makes up for horror miss - but Jude Bellingham injury mars dramatic win

Madrid started poorly, and could have gone down 1-0 within five minutes when Ilias Akhomach dragged wide with acres of space in the box. Things then got worse for the hosts when they suffered an injury blow, with Jude Bellingham picking up a hamstring injury that forced him off in the 10th minute.

Vinicius eventually opened the scoring with a lovely bit of play, as he created space for himself on the edge of the area before curling a shot into the top right corner. There were further chances for Alvaro Arbeloa's side to double their lead, as Brahim Diaz fired wide while a cut-back from Mbappe fell just short of its intended recipient.

Vallecono capitalised on their hosts profligacy early in the second half when Jorge de Frutos grabbed the equaliser, sneaking in front of Aurelien Tchouameni to finish under Thibaut Courtois. They looked certain to add a second, too, when Andrei Ratiu scampered through on goal, but Courtois rushed off his line to deny him.

Mbappe should have given Madrid the lead again when he rounded the 'keeper midway through the second period, but his shot cannoned off the bar and out. Eduardo Camavinga also came close when he nodded a header off the outside of the post.

In the end, Madrid were fortunate as, after Pathe Ciss had been sent off, nine minutes of stoppage time were added on, and a clumsy challenge in the box from Nobel Mendy gave the hosts a 98th-minute penalty that Mbappe, unsurprisingly, converted.

GOAL rates Madrid's players from the Bernabeu...