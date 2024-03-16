Real Madrid player ratings vs Osasuna: Vinicius Junior steps up yet again in banned Jude Bellingham's absence as crucial double edges Los Blancos ever-closer to La Liga title

Carlo Ancelotti's side won again without their top scorer, and are now surely favourites to take home the league

Real Madrid picked up points without Jude Bellingham once again, Vinicius Jr stepping up to provide in his absence with a scintillating double as Los Blancos captured a 4-2 win over Osasuna. Fede Valverde snagged three assists, and Brahim Diaz was also among the goals as Carlo Ancelotti's side placed one hand back on the league trophy.

Vinicius opened the scoring, capitalising on a defensive blunder before tucking the ball into the bottom corner. Osasuna soon equalised, though, Ante Budimir smashing home after a Madrid collapse from a corner. Dani Carvajal only continued the chaos, giving Madrid the lead once again with a tidy poke past the keeper. Andriy Lunin kept Los Blancos ahead after an extended period of Osasuna pressure to end the first half with a series of tidy stops.

And Diaz capitalised. The buzzing attacking midfielder buried a crucial third, bursting through on goal before finishing past a sprawling goalkeeper. Vinicius sealed the result for good, an audacious flick capping off a fine afternoon. Osasuna's late consolation served as little more than an annoyance.

Los Blancos were poor, often loose in the first half, but a fine turnaround after the break sealed a comfortable three points - and brought the league leaders a step closer to regaining the title.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from El Sadar...