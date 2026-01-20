Real Madrid player ratings vs Monaco: Boo that! Vinicius Jr silences the haters with virtuoso display as Kylian Mbappe maintains superb Champions League goal-scoring form

Madrid may not have had the lion's share of possession, but they were devastating on the break, and Mbappe broke the deadlock with a fine slotted finish from a Federico Valverde pass. The France captain added a second just short of the half-hour mark, this time linking up with Vinicius, whose curled ball fell to the feet of Mbappe for an easy finish.

Madrid put the game to bed early in the second half as Vinicius assisted the third with a quick turn and deft roll of the ball into Franco Mastantuono, who dutifully stroked his effort into the bottom corner. Kehrer's own goal - off another Vinicius pass - made it four, and the Brazilian continued his fine evening of work to make it five with a powerful strike.

Madrid weren't error-free as a silly giveaway in their own box rather gifted a goal to Jordan Teze, but Bellingham rounded off the scoring as he joined Vinicius in bouncing back from being booed by his own fans last time out.

GOAL rates Madrid's players from the Bernabeu...