Real Madrid ratings vs Getafe: If Jude doesn't get you, Joselu will! Veteran striker doubles up to send Bellingham's Blancos top of La Liga

On a night when Jude Bellingham struggled, Joselu stepped up. The Spain striker, handed a rare start, bagged a tidy brace to send Real Madrid to an ultimately comfortable 2-0 win against Getafe that sees them reclaim top spot in La Liga.

It was a game of few clear chances, but Joselu was in the right spots for most of them. He came closest early, flicking an effort off the bar after a smart pass from Luka Modric. He didn't miss on the second time of asking, though, nodding a floated Lucas Vazquez cross into the far corner after 15 minutes.

The big striker scored his second shortly after the break, pivoting from one foot to the other before firing an angled strike across the goalkeeper for a 2-0 lead. He should have bagged a crucial third after an hour, too, but opted to find Vinicius Jr, who inexplicably missed from five yards out.

The only real gripe for Carlo Ancelotti was the exit of Antonio Rudiger, who took a heavy knock to the thigh - and had to be replaced at half-time. Madrid will need him for Sunday's Madrid derby, where Los Blancos will once again look to continue their title charge.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Coliseum Alfonso Perez...