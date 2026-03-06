Real Madrid player ratings vs Celta Vigo: Federico Valverde to the rescue! Uruguayan bails out below-par Los Blancos after Trent Alexander-Arnold's defensive disaster

Madrid were in control early on and created chances aplenty. Vinicius Jr, deployed here in a more central position, came close twice, firing wide and then hitting the post. Aurelien Tchouameni provided the breakthrough, though, curling into the far corner from the top of the box off a well-worked set piece routine.

But Celta responded. Veteran striker Borja Iglesias provided the equaliser, tucking home from close range after a fine piece of work from Williot Swedberg to leave Trent Alexander-Arnold in the dust.

Madrid struggled to find a second. They had the majority of possession in the second half but yielded few clear chances. Valverde lashed wide. Vinicius threatened. Los Blancos thought they had a penalty with 20 minutes remaining, but VAR ruled that youngster Cesar Palacios had fouled a Celta defender in the build-up. Celta then came close to winning it as veteran Iago Asapas, introduced late on, cut inside Raul Asencio and seemed destined to score - only to see his effort ping off the post.

Eventually, though, Madrid got their winner. In the 95th minute, Valverde's heavily-deflected shot sailed into the top corner to secure what was a mightily undeserved win.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Estadio de Balaidos...