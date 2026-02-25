Goal.com
Real Madrid player ratings vs Benfica: Vinicius Jr is electric! Brilliant Brazilian has emphatic final word as Alvaro Arbeloa's side dump Portuguese giants out of Champions League

Vinicius Jr danced and Real Madrid overcame an early deficit to see off Benfica in the Champions League playoff round, 2-1. Los Blancos fell behind early, before goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Vinicius gave them a comfortable lead, and sealed a 3-1 aggregate win. There were some uncertain moments, but Madrid were otherwise good value for the result.

Benfica were the more effective side in the early goings and were dangerously direct on the break. Rafa Silva gave them a thoroughly deserved 1-0 lead after 15 minutes when he turned home from close range following a tidy save from Thibaut Courtois. 

But Madrid responded almost immediately, Aurelien Tchouameni firing into the bottom corner after a tidy cutback from Federico Valverde. Los Blancos thought they had a second when Arda Guler bundled over the line, but VAR determined that there was an offside in the build up. The visitors stuck around, though, twice calling Courtois into action before the break.

And the home side took control in the second half. Benfica's opportunities were few and far between, while Madrid threatened in transition. They grabbed an ultimately deserved second on the night, Vinicius Jr scampering through on goal before finishing coolly - and dancing by the corner flag. And by the end of it all, Vinicius dancing, in front of a crowd that clapped along, was the defining image of the night. 

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...

  • Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (6/10):

    Broke out the standard array of saves. Perhaps could have done a little better on Benfica's goal. 

    Trent Alexander-Arnold (6/10):

    Had a few poor moments on the defensive side of things. Moved the ball well, though. 

    Raul Asencio (5/10):

    Almost turned the ball into his own net in the run up to Benfica's opener. Subbed with what looked a nasty neck injury. 

    Antonio Rudiger (6/10):

    Commanded space well, made a few important interventions. 

    Alvaro Carreras (6/10):

    Played the usual support role for Vinicius with aplomb. Kept things tidy when he had the ball. 

  • Federico Valverde Real Madrid 2026Getty

    Midfield

    Federico Valverde (7/10):

    Picked up an assist with a lovely cut-back - his second in as many games. 

    Aurelien Tchouameni (7/10):

    Took his goal wonderfully with a lovely strike from the top of the box. Controlled the tempo in midfield. 

    Arda Guler (6/10):

    Thought he had scored - but saw it ruled out. Was otherwise composed, yet could have offered a bit more midfield muscle.

    Eduardo Camavinga (7/10):

    A solid shift on the left. Won his tackles and shuffled the ball forward effectively.

  • Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Attack

    Gonzalo Garcia (6/10):

    Offered plenty of off-ball work, but didn't get too involved in play. 

    Vinicius Jr (8/10):

    Ran at his man relentlessly, had a couple of good looks on goal. Put the tie to bed with a truly lovely finish. 

  • Franco MastantuonoGetty

    Subs & Manager

    David Alaba (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Franco Mastantuono (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Cesar Palacios (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Thiago Pitarch (N/A):

    A nice run out for the academy kid. 

    Francisco Garcia (N/A):

    Late legs to shore things up.

    Alvaro Arbeloa (7/10):

    Went with pretty much his strongest XI in the absence of Kylian Mbappe. Got a deserved win, but might still feel Madrid have to improve as the competition rolls on. 

