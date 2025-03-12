Real Madrid player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Vinicius Jr, you lucky man! Blancos get Brazilian out of jail after penalty pain as holders edge into Champions League quarter-finals after controversial shootout

The Brazilian missed from 12 yards in normal time but Carlo Ancelotti's side prevailed on spot kicks

Antonio Rudiger buried the winning penalty kick in a chaotic shootout to send Real Madrid to the Champions League quarter-final after a 2-2 aggregate draw with Atletico Madrid in extra time. Atleti scored early, but the game descended into a cagey stalemate thereafter. And penalties were the cruel difference maker. Both sides missed from the spot, but Rudiger's winner sent Madrid through.

Atleti only needed 27 seconds to level the tie. They capitalized on a languid opening from Madrid, working the ball down the right in a well-constructed move that ended with a Conor Gallagher tap-in. Los Blancos scarcely had a chance in the first half. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo were well-neutralised by Atleti out wide, while Mbappe constantly wandered into traffic.

The home side, meanwhile, looked dangerous every time they broke, full of zip and intent. Julian Alvarez found all sorts of pesky spots, but was repeatedly denied by Thibaut Courtois. Still, for all of their desire, there was an inevitability about the scoreline at the break.

Los Blancos looked a much changed side in the second half, and seemed to have a golden chance to break the tie open when Mbappe was dragged down in the box. But Vinicius skied the ensuing penalty. After that, there were a series of half chances, but extra time felt inevitable.

Extra minutes were cagey. Los Blancos had a series of half chances - and much of the ball. A clear look on goal, though, proved elusive. Eventually, penalties were needed to settle things.

Atleti blinked first. Alvarez slipped while taking his penalty, touching the ball twice. They had a chance to get back into it after Lucaz Vazquez missed - only to see Marcos Llorente blast the ball off the bar. And Los Blancos, of course, capitalised. Rudiger's penalty crept in off the palm of Jan Oblak, sending them - impossibly yet inevitably - to another Champions League quarter final.

