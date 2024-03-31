Real Madrid player ratings vs Athletic Club: No Vinicius Jr, no problem! Rodrygo runs riot to keep Blancos' title bid on track

The Brazilian winger stepped into his suspended compatriot's shoes and scored two superb goals on an otherwise underwhelming night at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid maintained their eight-point gap at the top of La Liga as Rodrygo ensured the suspended Vincius Jr wasn't missed by scoring two stunning goals to secure a 2-0 win for Los Blancos over fourth-placed Athletic Club.

Athletic made a bright start, but Madrid broke the deadlock with their first real attack, as Rodrygo cut inside from the left before lashing a 20-yard strike into the top corner. Madrid had the better of the chances thereafter, as Fede Valverde had a long-range effort saved while Aurelien Tchouameni headed narrowly wide.

Andriy Lunin was called into service shortly after the break as he parried Inaki Williams' fierce angled drive, while Brahim Diaz should have made it 2-0 when he hit the post. In the end, it was left to Rodrygo to secure the points, as he finished off a rapid Madrid counter-attack by again cutting inside before firing in a near-post finish.

GOAL rates Madrid's players from Santiago Bernabeu...