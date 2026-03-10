Another Real Madrid-Man City clash is far from boring - Spanish and English giants have built the Champions League's most enthralling rivalry

For City or Madrid fans hoping to go somewhere new and tick off a ground they had not previously visited, the draw was disappointing, we get that. There is no doubt that another Madrid-City clash feels repetitive and adds to the sense that the modern Champions League has become the European Super League that UEFA and many supporters were so desperate to avoid.

And yet it should not be so surprising that two of the most successful teams of the last decade, who frequently go so deep in the competition, should meet each other so often. And that is why no one can truly be upset about Madrid and City meeting again. What is there to fear about some of the best players in the world squaring up once more, with rivalries such as Erling Haaland's with Antonio Rudiger allowed to marinate?

And anyone truly annoyed about having to watch two more episodes of this brewing rivalry has a very short memory, as fixtures between Madrid and City have thrown up some of the best moments in modern Champions League history.