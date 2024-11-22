Real Madrid demand La Liga cut funding to women's league as Spanish champions argue €8m payment is 'too much'

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeReal Madrid demand La Liga cut funding to women's league as Spanish champions argue €8m payment is 'too much'Real MadridReal Madrid FemeninoLiga FWomen's footballReal Madrid reportedly wants La Liga to cut off funding to the women's league as the Spanish champions argue that clubs are paying "too much".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReal Madrid raise funding issue at the Assembly of ClubsLos Blancos believes €8m to Liga F is over the topOnly 13 clubs are represented in Liga FFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱