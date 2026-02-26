Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid confirm ban for fan who was caught on TV making Nazi salute during Benfica clash
Offensive gesture mars pre-match build-up
The incident occurred just moments before kick-off as the atmosphere was building inside the iconic Santiago Bernabeu. While the focus should have been on the tactical battle between Alvaro Arbeloa’s side and their Portuguese opponents, the cameras panned to one of the stands, capturing the offensive gesture. Security personnel were alerted to the individual’s actions almost immediately, leading to a swift intervention during the early stages of the European encounter.
Real Madrid issue official statement on expulsion
In the wake of the broadcast, Los Blancos released a stern official statement detailing their course of action against the individual. The club confirmed: “Real Madrid C. F. communicates that it has urgently asked the club’s Disciplinary Committee to initiate an immediate expulsion procedure for the member who has been caught by television cameras making the Nazi salute in the area where the Cheering Stand is located, moments before the start of the match between Real Madrid and Benfica.”
The statement went on to clarify that the club's internal security teams were able to track the person down using the live footage. They added: “This member was located by the club’s security members moments after he appeared on the broadcast and was immediately expelled from the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Real Madrid condemns this type of gesture and expression that incites violence and hatred in sport and in society.”
Trouble flares outside the Santiago Bernabéu
While the club dealt with the internal matter, the evening was further marred by reports of unrest in the streets surrounding the stadium. Viral social media footage emerged appearing to show groups of supporters outside the ground also performing Nazi salutes and chanting fascist songs. These scenes provided a stark and uncomfortable contrast to the anti-racism banners being displayed by the club inside the arena as part of UEFA's pre-match protocols.
The tension was not limited to political gestures, as clashes between visiting Benfica fans and local law enforcement were also reported. Videos circulating online showed police engaging with the Portuguese supporters, with some accounts suggesting that families and children were caught up in the scuffles. The chaotic scenes outside the gates served as a grim backdrop to what was meant to be a showcase night of elite European football at the home of the record winners.
Vigilance against hate in the Champions League
The timing of these incidents is particularly sensitive given the recent climate surrounding Spanish football. Tensions were already high heading into the second leg following a controversial first leg in Lisbon, where allegations of racist abuse involving Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni and Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior surfaced. Real Madrid have been fierce in their public defence of Vinícius Júnior over the past week, making their zero-tolerance approach to this latest incident consistent with their recent messaging.
By acting within minutes of the televised salute, the Spanish giants have sent a clear message that hate speech and extremist symbolism have no place within their stadium. While the team celebrates a place in the last 16, the administrative focus remains on ensuring the permanent removal of the member in question. The footballing world now waits to see if further sanctions will follow from UEFA as the governing body reviews the reports of the disturbances both inside and outside the stadium.
