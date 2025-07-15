Alvaro Carreras Real Madrid GFXGetty/GOAL
Chirayu Parmar

Revealed: Full price Real Madrid agreed to pay Benfica for Alvaro Carreras as Man Utd set to land significant fee from former Red Devils player

Real MadridA. CarrerasBenficaTransfersManchester UnitedLaLiga

Manchester United will pocket a significant bonus after Real Madrid completed the long-awaited €50 million (£42m/$57m) signing of Alvaro Carreras.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Madrid sign Carreras from Benfica for €50m
  • Deal includes six-year contract until 2031
  • Man Utd to receive 20 per cent of capital gains
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱