Raul Asencio salary: How much does Real Madrid star earn per week and annually in LaLiga?

Everything you need to know about Raul Asencio's salary playing for Real Madrid

Raul Asencio turned into a bit of a revelation for Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in the 2024-25 season as the young defender established himself as a reliable option at the centre-back position following a number of injuries in defence.

Coming through the Castilla ranks, Asencio is highly rated for his technical abilities along with his leadership skills, despite his young age.

The youngster also earned a call-up to the Spanish national team after impressing with Los Blancos.

He signed a new contract with the club following his breakthrough campaign, keeping him at the Bernabeu until 2029, along with a significant pay raise.

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out how much he finds himself on now!

*Salaries are gross