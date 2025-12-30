AFP
'I feel I did well!' - Rasmus Hojlund speaks out on 'happy' Man Utd spell as Napoli striker reveals true reason behind Old Trafford exit
Hojlund shining with Napoli after tough time in Manchester
Hojlund sealed a loan move to Napoli after a season where he managed just four Premier League goals for Manchester United. The Red Devils also splashed out on attackers Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window, pushing the Dane further down the pecking order. Hojlund has gone on to star in the Italian top flight, scoring six goals in 12 league games, helping fire Napoli into third place in the table and just two points behind leaders Inter. The transfer also includes an option to buy which will reportedly be activated if Napoli qualify for the Champions League.
Why did Hojlund leave Man Utd?
Hojlund has now spoken about his United exit and why he had to move on. He told Sports Illustrated: "United made it quite clear to me that I wasn't part of the plans for this year. Coming into the season, and with no European football, I think Napoli saw an opportunity to go and get me. As soon as I heard the interest from them I made it quite obvious to my camp and the people around that I only wanted to go there. I had a good few talks with the manager and with the sporting director."
The striker then spoke a little about his conversation with Conte about the move, adding: "It was not very long. I think we were both quite clear that it was a good step for me and it was a good match. So it was a quite short conversation but a very good one. He's an incredible coach, I've only seen him do good things almost everywhere he's been. Obviously that was a big part of it. When he calls, you just have to say yes."
Hojlund has joined former Manchester United team-mate Scott McTominay at Napoli but says the two players had different reasons for wanting to leave United. He explained: "We're not in the same sort of path in our careers, I still have a lot to learn, whereas he is a bit older and had a bit more on his back to go out and prove himself. That's all part of it. I am young, I have to play football and for that reason I also think this was a good move for me."
'I feel I did well' - Hojlund was happy at Man Utd
Hojlund also reflected on his time with the Red Devils and added: "It was a lot of attention and a lot of pressure obviously. I feel like it was hard for me not to take that step, I was a United fan. I think I did well, you could argue I probably needed a year more or whatever, but I felt like it was the right step for me. I think I did well in my first year especially, I became top scorer in the team and had a good campaign in the Champions League and won a trophy with the guys. I was happy for my time in Manchester. Still they are all my friends, I am still watching them and wishing them good luck every time they play."
Hojlund to stay at Napoli?
Hojlund's good form has already seen him described as the "strongest striker in Serie A" alongside Lautaro Martinez by former Italy star Christian Vieri. The 22-year-old certainly looks a different player under Conte and has already won his first trophy with the club after lifting the Supercoppa Italiana earlier in December. Hojlund is currently looking odds on to make his Napoli stay permanent, with Conte admitting recently that his striker "still has a huge margin for further improvement."
