AFP
'No big deal!' - Raphinha issues defiant Real Madrid warning as Barcelona captain refuses to let PSG Champions League defeat ruin El Clasico preparations
First defeat of the season
Hansi Flick's men suffered their opening loss of the 2026-27 campaign during a demanding trip to the French capital. The reigning European champions secured a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Catalan giants, abruptly ending Barcelona's unbeaten start to the campaign.
Despite the disappointing scoreline, Raphinha made a welcome return to the starting XI. The Brazilian's minutes were strictly managed by the coaching staff following a brief return to full training.
The European fixture also brought fresh injury concerns for the Blaugrana. Midfielder Dani Olmo was forced off the pitch, leaving his availability for the upcoming domestic calendar uncertain.
- AFP
Raphinha defends Barcelona display
Raphinha was quick to highlight the magnitude of the task against Luis Enrique's side. The winger felt his team held their own against top-tier opposition in a hostile environment.
"We knew it could happen; we’re facing the two-time European champions, and playing in front of their fans is very tough," Raphinha told reporters after the game. "We wanted to come away with a win or a point - whatever - but it’s no big deal; these things happen when they’re meant to, and in the end we’ve only dropped three points."
He also praised the tactical battle, insisting the performance offered plenty of encouragement. "They are a very well-drilled side. Despite today’s result, we competed well. Both teams like to play with the ball and we had possession. It was a good test and shows we can compete. The result doesn’t matter, but we played well."
Managing minutes and Clasico focus
The Brazilian's successful return to action is a major positive for Flick's attacking setup, with the forward coming through the continental clash unscathed. "After all, I’ve had less than a week’s training, and this was the plan – to play fewer minutes," he noted. "I finished the match feeling good and strong, and I’m trying to improve my physical condition further."
Olmo's premature exit casts a shadow over the squad's midfield depth, with Raphinha admitting: "I don’t know what happened to Dani, and now we’ll speak to the manager and the doctor to find out what happened."
Despite the double blow of a defeat and an injury, the captain remains resolute about Sunday's derby. "We’ll see what the manager has to say about how we can improve and be in good shape for the Clasico," he stated. When asked if the loss would derail their momentum, he simply replied: "It can’t affect it at all."
- AFP
Shifting focus to Madrid
Barcelona face a rapid turnaround as they prepare to host bitter rivals Real Madrid on Sunday. Flick and his backroom staff will use the coming days to analyse the Paris defeat, correct tactical flaws, and urgently assess Olmo's fitness. Securing three points in El Clasico will be vital for the Blaugrana as they look to immediately restore their early-season momentum.
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