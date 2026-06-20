Raphinha receives good news after Brazil star undergoes scans on injury in wake of Haiti win

Raphinha underwent clinical examinations on Saturday morning to assess a right thigh injury sustained during Brazil's dominant victory over Haiti on Friday. The attacker caused concern within the camp when he was forced to leave the pitch during the first half after feeling sharp pain in his posterior muscle.

While the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has not yet released an official medical diagnostic report, the initial outlook is positive. According to Gazeta Esportiva, the current expectation is that the Barcelona star will not need to be cut from the national team squad, providing massive relief to Carlo Ancelotti and fans alike as the tournament progresses.