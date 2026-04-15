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Raphinha apologises for gesture towards 'disrespectful' Atletico Madrid fan after Barcelona's Champions League exit
Tensions boil over in Madrid
The atmosphere in the Spanish capital was electric as Madrid secured their spot in the semi-finals at the expense of Hansi Flick’s side. Raphinha, who was forced to watch from the sidelines due to a recent injury, was caught on camera gesturing towards the Colchoneros faithful, reportedly suggesting they would be eliminated in the next round of the competition.
In the wake of the incident, the former Leeds United man took to social media to clarify his actions, writing: "I apologize for my gesture, which does not correspond with my values or my character. It was an act committed in a tense moment, in response to a fan who was disrespecting me."
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Fiery reaction to officiating
While the gesture caused a stir, Raphinha's comments regarding the performance of the match officials have drawn even more scrutiny. The Brazilian did not hold back in his assessment of the refereeing, using particularly strong language to describe the perceived injustice on the pitch. He said on TNT Sports Brasil: "For me, we were robbedI don’t want to talk about the refereeing, but we played extremely well, they committed I don’t know how many fouls, and the referee didn’t even pull out a single yellow card against them. The refereeing was very bad in all the decisions he made."
The frustration within the Blaugrana camp stemmed from several key moments, including a disallowed Ferran Torres goal and a rejected penalty appeal for a challenge on Dani Olmo. Raphinha further questioned the consistency of the decisions, stating: “It’s human to commit one error, but for it to happen again in another game? We played really well, but this tie was robbed from us. It was tough, especially when we see that we needed to put in three times the effort to win the match. I really want to understand why [the referee] is so scared of Barca getting through the tie.”
Potential UEFA disciplinary action
The fallout from these explosive comments could lead to a significant headache for both the player and the club. Historically, UEFA has taken a dim view of players publicly questioning the integrity of match officials. There are now growing concerns that Raphinha potentially facing disciplinary action could result in a suspension that carries over into next season's European campaign.
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Focus shifts back to La Liga
The Catalan giants return to La Liga action on April 22 when they travel to face Celta Vigo. With the European distraction now over, the focus must shift entirely to maintaining their form in Spain, where they currently top the table with a nine-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid with only seven games remaining.