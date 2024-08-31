F1 Grand Prix of MonacoGetty Images Sport
Raphael Varane left in limbo! Ex-Man Utd star could see contract terminated by Como after playing just 20 minutes for new team and being left out of Serie A squad by coach Cesc Fabregas

Raphael Varane's future at Como is in doubt after the former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender was left out of their Serie A squad.

  • Varane's future at Como is in doubt
  • Frenchman arrived in Italy from Manchester United
  • His time in England was plagued with injuries
