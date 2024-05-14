Raphael Varane confirms Man Utd exit in emotional video as he reveals what he thinks about Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS after disastrous 2023-24 season
An emotional Raphael Varane announced his Manchester United exit and revealed his opinion about Sir Jim Ratcliffe after a disastrous 2023-24 season.
- Varane to leave United as a free agent
- The club chose not to trigger extension option
- Defender to play final home game against Newcastle