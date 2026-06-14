Rangers snap up Hearts manager Derek McInnes to replace Danny Rohl with German manager heading to Red Bull Salzburg

McInnes is poised to make a sensational return to Rangers as the club’s new manager, ending a whirlwind search for Rohl’s successor, per The Scottish Sun. The 54-year-old, who previously enjoyed a successful five-year playing career at Ibrox between 1995 and 2000, has emerged as the clear frontrunner to take over the hot seat in Glasgow.

While external reports had suggested that former manager Steven Gerrard or Kevin Muscat could be in the running for the post, those claims were wide of the mark. McInnes was always the primary target for the Rangers hierarchy, who have moved swiftly to secure their man from domestic rivals Hearts.