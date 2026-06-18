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Official: Rangers confirm Derek McInnes as new manager after spectacular season at Hearts as Danny Rohl leaves for Austrian giants
McInnes returns to Ibrox
McInnes is officially back at Ibrox. The Glasgow giants have confirmed that the Scotsman has signed a three-year deal to take the reins at his former club. McInnes, who made over 150 appearances for the Gers between 1995 and 2000, returns with more than 800 matches of managerial experience under his belt.
The move follows an impressive season at Hearts, where he collected the PFA Scotland, SPFL and SFWA Manager of the Year awards. Rangers have also confirmed that Alan Archibald, Paul Sheerin and Craig Clark will join him as part of his backroom staff. McInnes replaces Rohl, whose departure was confirmed earlier this week. The German coach has since opted to continue his career in the Austrian Bundesliga with Red Bull Salzburg.
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A manager with strong Scottish pedigree takes charge
McInnes arrives at Rangers after managerial spells with St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Hearts. The 54-year-old is fully aware of the expectations that come with the role.
"It is a real honour to become the manager of Rangers Football Club," McInnes said. "It is no secret that I grew up a Rangers supporter, and I am convinced this is the right time to take on this prestigious role given the club’s structure, and leadership from Andrew, the Board, and Jim.
"The demands here are clear, and our supporters rightfully have high expectations. It is up to me, my staff and my players to meet those expectations, and have this club performing as it should.
"There is a lot of hard work ahead, but already the preparations have begun, and I am looking forward to meeting the current squad in the coming weeks and welcoming some new faces."
Rangers hierarchy backs new appointment
Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh welcomed the appointment and highlighted the club's belief in McInnes' credentials. He said: "I am delighted to welcome Derek to Rangers. He is someone we have always rated highly, and we believe he is exactly what this club needs at this moment in time.
"His deep Scottish and Rangers experience are important for us. He knows how to win in this league, and he is coming off an extremely strong season with Hearts."
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Attention turns to pre-season and squad planning
McInnes is expected to begin work immediately as Rangers prepare for pre-season. With the managerial situation resolved before the squad returns, he now has an opportunity to assess his players and begin implementing his plans. The focus will also shift to the summer transfer window, where McInnes is expected to shape the squad ahead of the new campaign.