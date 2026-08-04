'Finally, I'm relieved' - Randal Kolo Muani slams door on PSG nightmare to seal permanent €50m Juventus transfer
Kolo Muani completes permanent Juventus switch
Kolo Muani has officially ended his spell at PSG by completing a permanent transfer to Juventus. The Serie A side announced the arrival of the 27-year-old striker on a contract running until 2031. The transfer fee for the French international is worth around €50 million. The move brings an end to a two loan cycle away from the French capital, with Kolo Muani desperate to seal a permanent move to Turin. Securing the forward on a long-term deal allows Juventus to bolster their attacking options with a player who has already proven his worth at the Allianz Stadium.
Striker relieved to seal Turin return
Speaking after finalising his five-year deal with Bianconeri, Kolo Muani expressed immense relief at securing his permanent departure from PSG. The forward made no secret of his desire to return to Italy.
"Finally, I'm relieved," Kolo Muani stated. "I've wanted to come back for a while, and this moment has arrived. It's a story that isn't over; I wanted to finish it. That's why I did everything possible to try to return. We're going to continue writing this beautiful story."
Proving his value in Serie A
Kolo Muani already knows Juventus well following a successful loan spell during the second half of the 2024-25 season. During that stint, he scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.
Despite his impressive output in Italy, the striker remained outside manager Luis Enrique's plans at PSG upon his return. This led to another loan move, this time to Premier League side Tottenham for the following campaign. His time in North London proved to be a difficult period to forget, as he managed just five goals and four assists across all competitions for Spurs.
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A fresh chapter under way in Turin
With his permanent transfer now completed, Kolo Muani can fully focus on building a long-term future in Serie A. Leaving PSG behind allows the 27-year-old to establish the consistency that eluded him during successive loan spells. Juve will look to reintegrate the French attacker into their tactical setup as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.
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