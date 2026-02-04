Raheem Sterling told Wrexham transfer could 'reignite his passion for the game' as ex-Man City team-mate also tipped to join Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac project

Sterling, once the most electrifying winger in the Premier League, finds himself at a crossroads. Recently released from Chelsea and searching for a new club, ex-England defender Brown has offered a left-field solution that would send shockwaves through British football: a move to the Racecourse Ground.

Speaking to BettingLounge, Brown expressed his concern for Sterling’s current predicament and suggested that the unique environment created by Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac in North Wales could be the spark Sterling needs.

"I hope Raheem Sterling still likes football," Brown said. "What a player he’s been and he can still definitely do a job. It’s a shame what can happen in football."

Brown believes the romanticism of the Wrexham journey - rising from the National League to challenging for promotion to the Premier League - offers a psychological reset that money simply cannot buy. "Can a club like Wrexham and their story be the thing to reignite his passion for the game? Sometimes that’s all it takes."