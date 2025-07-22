Raheem Sterling set for fresh start abroad with Champions League club as Chelsea set low asking price after failed Arsenal loan R. Sterling Chelsea Champions League Transfers Arsenal Premier League

Raheem Sterling is all set to leave Chelsea this summer and make a fresh start abroad with a Champions League club after a failed loan spell at Arsenal in the 2024-25 campaign. The English winger did not score a single Premier League goal and made only seven starts in the English top-flight for the Gunners. He returned to Stamford Bridge at the end of his loan spell, but was not picked in the Blues' Club World Cup squad.