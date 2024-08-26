Why Raheem Sterling will be going nowhere fast - despite Man Utd openness - as Chelsea look to sell with transfer window ticking down

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeWhy Raheem Sterling will be going nowhere fast - despite Man Utd openness - as Chelsea look to sell with transfer window ticking downR. SterlingChelseaTransfersManchester UnitedPremier LeagueRaheem Sterling is unlikely to leave Chelsea anytime soon amid interest from Manchester United.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSterling to hold talks with ChelseaDeemed surplus to Maresca's needsMan Utd remain an option for the attackerArticle continues below