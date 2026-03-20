Raheem Sterling 'increasingly fresh' and 'enthusiastic' as Robin van Persie sees winger taking on key role for Feyenoord

Sterling moved to Feyenoord as a free agent in the January transfer window. He has thus far made four appearances for the Dutch side, with his minutes appearing to steadily increase. His first two appearances came as a substitute, in a 2-1 win over Telstar and a 2-0 defeat to FC Twente; he also played 63 minutes in their 3-3 draw with NAC Breda, before registering an assist against Excelsior in their latest 2-1 victory last week.

Now, the former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Van Persie has issued an update on the winger's fitness, insisting that he is getting closer to being able to play for 90 minutes every week, while he has also credited his ability to mentor young players.

Per Ed.NL, he said: "He's getting fresher in his actions. You saw that on Sunday with his assist and dribbles. He continues that line. He talks more and more to players on the training field about his period in England. You see him growing in that. It's important that he takes that role."