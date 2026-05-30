AFP
Raheem Sterling arrested on suspicion of drug driving after crash involving his Lamborghini
Sterling arrested after motorway collision
The Feyenoord attacker was arrested after a crash involving his Lamborghini on the M3 motorway on Thursday morning, as per Metro. The incident took place near the Minley Interchange, with Hampshire Police receiving reports of the collision shortly before 9am. According to police, the vehicle collided with motorway barriers. No other vehicles were involved in the incident and no injuries were reported.
- AFP
Police confirm allegations following arrest
Sterling was subsequently arrested and later released on bail while enquiries continue. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and the allegations linked to the driver. Hampshire Police outlined the details of the incident in an official statement.
"Just before 9am on Thursday, we received reports that a Lamborghini was in collision with barriers on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported," said the statement.
"The driver, a 31-year-old man, from Berkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving dangerously, possession of a Class C drug and failing to provide a specimen. He has been bailed while our enquiries continue."
Another setback in a difficult period
The arrest comes during a challenging stage of Sterling's career. Once one of English football's leading attacking players, he enjoyed significant success at Manchester City, winning multiple Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola. However, his form and fortunes have declined since leaving City.
A difficult spell at Chelsea was followed by an unsuccessful loan stint at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta. After his Chelsea contract was terminated in January, Sterling joined Feyenoord on a short-term deal. He made only eight Eredivisie appearances and will be a free agent this summer.
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Investigation ongoing as Sterling seeks new club
Sterling's immediate focus will be on the ongoing police investigation after being released on bail. Authorities have confirmed that enquiries are continuing and no further conclusions have been reached at this stage. The 31-year-old also faces uncertainty over the next chapter of his playing career. Without a club and following a difficult few seasons on the pitch, the former England international must now contend with fresh scrutiny while awaiting developments in the case.