'No serious team has a keeper like this!' - Raging Tottenham fans brand Guglielmo Vicario a 'complete disaster' after latest error-strewn display in heavy defeat at Nottingham Forest
Forest run rampant over Spurs
With Spurs boss Thomas Frank under severe pressure, the last thing he needed was his goalkeeper to have an off day in a tricky away trip to the Midlands. With the scores level at 0-0 after 28 minutes, Vicario put his team-mate Archie Gray in a difficult spot with a bobbling pass to the edge of the area. The teenager was robbed by Ibrahim Sangare, who unselfishly squared to Callum Huson-Odoi to tap into an empty net and put Forest ahead.
The Italian’s day did not get any easier either and shortly after half-time, he was caught out by Hudson-Odoi again. The former Chelsea youngster picked the ball up by the left touchline before cutting back and sending a looping cross towards Igor Jesus at the back post. Vicario, unsure whether to remain on his line or to come and claim the cross, was caught in no-man's land and ended up missing the ball completely. The flailing goalkeeper was unable to stop the cross from curling all the way in and putting the hosts two goals ahead.
Sangara and Hudson-Odoi combined once again after 79 minutes to put the game beyond all doubt. Vicario could do little to stop Sangare's stunning strike into the far corner, but had played more than his fair part in causing the preceding damage.
After the game, Frank said to Sky Sports: “Of course, the first two goals are two mistakes, that happens. We need to work to be more consistent. It's two steps forward and a step back today.”
He added that he understands the fans’ disappointment, saying that “if you don't perform that's more than fair enough their frustration”.
Spurs fans fume at Vicario
TSpurs fans took to social media to lambast Vicario, with many demanding the Italian be replaced by deputy Antonin Kinsky. The young Czech keeper has been largely overlooked for a starting berth by Frank since his appointment, but may now come into the team.
On X, @xAlexTHFC called Vicario a “complete disaster”, adding that “no serious team has a keeper like this.”
@thfcjorro tweeted: “Vicario might actually be the worst keeper in the league you know.”
On a similar vein, @owenthfc__ posted that “Vicario is a f*cking abomination” and @KrazeeOfficial said that “this guy is shit man”.
One Spurs fan is even beginning to consider switching sides following the disappointing result against Forest. @101Usman said that they were "slowly losing my love for Spurs this season" before adding: "A repeat of last season with loads of fuck ups. Vicario is a clown. Spurs are a bunch of let downs. Thomas Frank hasn’t got a clue. I’m supporting Manchester City."
Another erroneous day for Vicario
Vicario was at the centre of another Spurs defeat this season, having gifted Harry Wilson a chance to score an open goal from distance in the club's 2-1 defeat by Fulham last month. Spurs had found themselves 2-0 down to the Cottagers after just six minutes and it did not take much longer for the crowd to turn on the players – with Vicario taking much of the ire.
The Italian was the subject of jeers from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and after that game, Thomas Frank slammed his own fans for their supposed lack of respect. The Dane had said: “I didn't like that our fans booed at him straight after and a few times he touched the ball. They can't be true Tottenham fans because everyone supports each other when you are on the pitch.”
A refresh at Spurs?
Vicario may be relieved to have not been playing in front of his own supporters against Forest, but will count himself lucky if he remains in between the sticks for the club’s next game against Liverpool.
After another humiliating performance that has dented Tottenham's European aspirations, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that a new manager and goalkeeper find themselves lining up against Arne Slot next weekend.
