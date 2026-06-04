Rafael Leao receives offer worth almost double AC Milan salary as Portugal winger considers leaving Serie A side

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Turkish powerhouse has made its move for Leao, presenting a contract offer that would see the winger earn nearly double his current salary at AC Milan. Galatasaray have made it clear that they are prepared to pay the Portugal star €10 million per season plus bonuses, a significant increase from the €5.5m plus performance-related add-ons he currently earns in Italy.

While the Turkish Super Lig might not have been the first destination in mind for a player who was named Serie A MVP just four years ago, Galatasaray's ambition is evident. The club has successfully lured high-profile attackers from Italy in the past, including Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen, and they are now positioning themselves to make Leao their next marquee arrival as they look to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level in Europe.