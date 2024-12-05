GOAL takes a look at the five most memorable matches in the New York Red Bulls vs. LA Galaxy history, dating back to David Beckham's debut in 2007

MLS Cup 2024 is upon us, with the No. 2 seed LA Galaxy hosting the No. 7 seed New York Red Bulls Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

The two sides have storied histories, with both teams being MLS original clubs founded in 1996 and the Galaxy holding the most titles in league history at five. Over the years, the two have also established a direct coast to coast rivalry as well. They've met 51 times in total, with Saturday's championship being the latest installment between the two franchises.

Their last competitive meeting, though, was in 2021 - 3-2 home win for the Galaxy. The players on these current rosters might be different, but that doesn't change that the two clubs have had some bad blood, eventful meetings and thrilling matchups over the years.

GOAL takes a look back at the best matches between the two sides over the past 20 years, dating back to David Beckham's first start in 2007, their lone playoff meeting in 2011 and more.