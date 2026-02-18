Getty Images Sport
Rafa Benitez facing Panathinaikos sack as ex-Liverpool pupil Igor Biscan lined up to replace him
A disappointing run of results
Benitez’s record in the Greek capital makes for grim reading for the club's hierarchy. In his first 25 matches across all competitions, he has secured just 13 victories, while suffering six defeats. While the club sat in seventh place when he took over the reigns, they currently occupy fifth. Crucially, the gap between Panathinaikos and the top two positions - which offer the golden ticket of Champions League qualification - has actually widened during his short stay, a slide deemed unacceptable.
The historical context only adds more pressure on the veteran coach. Historically a powerhouse of the Greek game, Panathinaikos have not finished below the top five since the 2018-19 season, where they slumped to an eighth-placed finish. If Benitez cannot arrest the current slide quickly, the club hierarchy appears ready to move in a different direction to protect their European prospects and domestic standing before the season reaches its climax.
Losing the dressing room
It isn't just the league table that is causing headaches for Benitez; reports suggest there is significant discontent within the squad. According to The Sun, some members of the first-team squad have grown frustrated with the Spaniard's training methods and preparation. Specifically, there have been complaints regarding a perceived lack of detailed tactical analysis during match preparation, which is surprising given Benitez’s long-standing reputation as a meticulous tactical obsessive who focuses on the finest details of the game.
Reports in Greece indicate that Benitez has been given an ultimatum: he has just two matches to save his job. The upcoming fixtures are pivotal, starting with a crucial Europa League clash against Viktoria Plzen followed by a domestic league encounter with OFI Crete. Should the results in these two games fail to satisfy the board, the former Everton and Chelsea boss could find himself out of work with a reported compensation package of around £4.4m to soften the blow.
The pupil becomes the master
If the Athens-based giants do decide to part ways with Benitez, a replacement is already being positioned in the wings. Greek outlet Sport24 claims that contact has already been made with former Panathinaikos player Igor Biscan. The 47-year-old Croatian is a familiar face to Benitez, having played under him during the glory days at Anfield. Biscan was famously part of the Liverpool squad that produced the Miracle of Istanbul to win the 2005 Champions League, though he remained an unused substitute on that historic night against AC Milan.
Biscan is currently available after leaving Qatari side Al-Ahli in November and possesses the intimate knowledge of the club that the board is currently seeking. Biscan’s availability and his history with the Green-and-Whites make him the primary candidate to step into the dugout should Benitez fail to navigate his two-game trial.
A nomadic career in decline
The Panathinaikos role represents the 15th managerial post of Benitez’s storied career, but it is increasingly looking like another short-lived venture. His previous job at Celta Vigo ended in a sacking in March 2024 after less than nine months in charge. Prior to his stint in La Liga, Benitez suffered a similarly difficult fate at Everton, where he was dismissed in January 2022. The magic that guided Valencia to two La Liga titles and Liverpool to European royalty seems to be fading as his recent appointments follow a pattern of early departures.
Despite his recent struggles, Benitez remains one of the most decorated managers of his generation. His CV boasts the 2005 Champions League and 2006 FA Cup with Liverpool, a 2013 Europa League title with Chelsea, and a successful Championship promotion with Newcastle United.
