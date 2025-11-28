Rachel Maltby: The Aston Villa teenager whose WSL breakthrough could solve one of the Lionesses' biggest problems

Born in Northamptonshire, Maltby started playing football at under-six level with the local boys’ team at Long Buckby. She’d briefly stop, focusing on gymnastics and swimming for a few years, before rejoining at the under-nines stage and enjoying a steady rise in the local area. She soon became involved in the Northamptonshire Advanced Coaching Centre, which would lead to her being integrated into the England set-up and going on her first youth national team camp at U16 level. It was around the same time that her path to Aston Villa unfolded.

Playing for a Rushden & Diamonds boys’ team one Saturday, Villa’s head scout for the men’s side was in attendance and quickly brought Maltby to the attention of the women’s team. “I wasn't necessarily pushing to get into any academy,” the teenager recalls, speaking to GOAL. “I hadn't been to any trials because I was quite happy with where the boys' game was taking me. But then when it happened organically, it was quite nice and that kind of felt a bit natural then, like natural timing for me to then transfer into the girls’ game.”

At that point, Maltby was more often a winger or a striker, but she’d transition into a left-back under the guidance of Natalie Henderson, England’s U17s coach at the time. She’s made a real splash in the position, too, playing an important part in the Young Lionesses’ run to the final of the U17 Euros and semi-finals of the U17 World Cup last year, before helping England secure a spot at next year’s U20 World Cup via the U19 Euros this past summer.

“The memories and experiences that I've gained are just incredible,” Maltby says, reflecting on those major tournaments. “I think that will stay with me and everyone else throughout our whole career and it will definitely benefit us moving forward.”