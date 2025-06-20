SSC Napoli v Spartak Moskva: Group C - UEFA Europa LeagueGetty Images Sport
Aryan Suraj Chadha

Quincy Promes extradited to Netherlands after arrest in Dubai as ex-Ajax star set to serve long prison sentence for drug trafficking and stabbing his cousin

Q. PromesNetherlands

Quincy Promes is back in the Netherlands under police custody after his extradition from Dubai as things turn ugly for the Dutch international.

  • Promes extradited from Dubai to serve 7.5-year sentencsentence
  • Sentenced for cocaine trafficking and stabbing his cousin
  • Flew on private jet due to safety and privacy concerns
