Queens of the Touchline: The 50 Most Iconic WAGs in World Football

Behind football’s biggest stars, there is a constellation of women who have built their own fame, influence and identity. Commonly referred to as WAGs — wives and girlfriends of footballers — many of these women are far more than just partners of elite athletes.

Most of them come from backgrounds such as fashion, modeling, digital influencing, business, entertainment or high society. With millions of followers, brand partnerships, media appearances and even documentaries, they play a significant role in modern football culture and pop media.

Below is a curated ranking of 50 of the most iconic WAGs in world football — women who have transcended the label itself.