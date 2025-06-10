'Putting MLS on the map' - Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders and LAFC seek validation at Club World Cup, if not victory

For the three MLS squads in CWC, these are the games in which teams and the league can build reputations

What was once two is now three. The Seattle Sounders, Inter Miami and now Los Angeles FC head into the Club World Cup flying the MLS flag, each with their own goals, ambitions and - truthfully - possibilities. None are among the favorites, but each will have a chance to take something tangible from the tournament.

Over the next few weeks, the three MLS teams will have a chance to face several of the world's top teams. These are the games in which a team, and a league, can build their reputation. Signing stars like Lionel Messi gets eyes on the product, yes, but these are the everyone will be watching to see what comes of it.

What should each team expect? What is each team's floor and, more importantly, ceiling?

GOAL takes a look at how each MLS team will approach the Club World Cup.