PSV most expensive player sales - How Eredivisie side made over €600 million in outgoing transfers

PSV are one of the most iconic clubs in the Netherlands.
Rood-witten have won the Eredivisie 24 times, the Dutch Cup 10 times and the Dutch Super Cup 13 times.
They have also won a Champions League (1987/88 season) and a Uefa Cup (1977/78).
Over the years, some top players have featured for PSV including Ronaldo Nazario, Arjen Robben, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ruud Gullit, Jaap Stap, and many more.
But which players were their most expensive transfer sales?
Let's take a look!
PSV most expensive departures by season
Season
Biggest sale
Fee
Total sales
2022/23
Cody Gakpo
€42M
€90M
2021/22
Donyell Malen
€30M
€52.07M
2020/21
Sam Lammers
€7M
€9.20M
2019/20
Hirving Lozano
€45M
€105.45M
2018/19
Santiago Arias
€11M
€17.55M
2017/18
Jurgen Locadia
€17M
€43.35M
2016/17
Jeffrey Bruma
€11.50M
€16.55M
2015/16
Memphis Depay
€34M
€57.50M
2014/15
Tim Matavz
€4M
€4.80M
2013/14
Kevin Strootman
€17.50M
€44.83M
2012/13
Zakaria Labyad
€900,000
€1.45M
2011/12
Balazs Dzsudzsak
€14M
€15.80M
2010/11
Ibrahim Afellay
€3M
€6.30M
2009/10
Danko Lazovic
€5M
€6.30M
2008/09
Jefferson Farfan
€10M
€23M
2007/08
Arouna Kone
€12M
€23M
2006/07
Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink
€4.90M
€10.45M
2005/06
Ji-sung Park
€7.30M
€15.63M
2004/05
Arjen Robben
€18M
€31.90M
2003/04
None
Nil
Nil
2002/03
Erik Korchagin
€200,000
€200,000
2001/02
Ruud van Nistelrooy
€28.50M
€31.20M
2000/01
Andrius Skerla
€240,000
€240,000
TOTAL
€605M
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.