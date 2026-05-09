PSG unveil new home kit for 2026-27 season

Fans can purchase the new home kit from Saturday, May 9, via the official Paris Saint-Germain and Nike online stores. The release will be followed by an accompanying sportswear collection on May 15, with the full training range becoming available on June 9. As the club prepares for the 2026-27 season, the likelihood is that the players will debut this iconic look across all competitions before the end of the 2025-26 season, seeking to build upon their domestic dominance and win the Champions League, where they will meet Arsenal in the final.