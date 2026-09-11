Revealed: Why PSG are wearing two stars on their badge in Ligue 1 this season

Les Parisiens will proudly display two stars above their club crest across all competitions during the 2026-27 season. The French giants made the deliberate choice to honour their consecutive Champions League triumphs.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the added detail during pre-season friendlies against Majorca and Manchester United. The updated shirts also featured prominently in the Trophee des Champions victory over Lens.

Enrique's side have continued wearing the stars in their opening Ligue 1 encounters against Rennes, Lille, and Monaco. The move marks a significant departure from their previous approach to European commemorations.