'I hope they can avoid sanctions' - PSG boss Luis Enrique defends Manchester City as he breaks silence on financial charges verdict ahead of Champions League clash

Speaking ahead of PSG’s Champions League clash with City, Enrique threw his support behind the Manchester club. While Enzo Maresca is now at the helm at the Etihad, Enrique was full of praise for the foundations laid by his former Barcelona team-mate and Maresca's predecessor, Pep Guardiola. The Spanish coach acknowledged the intense scrutiny surrounding the club but praised their undeniable on-pitch dominance.

"There is a lot of noise around Manchester City and there is often noise around big clubs," Enrique stated. "We have just have to wait and see what the final decision will be.

"I hope everything works out well for Manchester City because I think what they have done on the pitch has been incredible over the last few years and they certainly deserved to win on the pitch all the trophies they have won."

Enrique reiterated his belief that the club’s sporting achievements should not be tarnished by boardroom controversies. He added: "The trophies you win on the pitch remain on the pitch. They deserved to win that and I hope they can avoid the sanction."



