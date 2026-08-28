Video: PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov collapses during warm-up ahead of Lille clash

The scene was described as particularly worrying by onlookers, as Safonov did not immediately return to his feet. Social media footage and eyewitness accounts highlighted the tension in the air as the PSG squad watched on.

One observer noted the severity of the situation, stating what a hit Matvey Safonov took during PSG's pre-match warm-up while expressing concern for the player's immediate well-being.

Despite the frightening nature of the collapse, the medical team did not immediately rule him out of the fixture. They continued to monitor his condition in the dressing room to determine if he had suffered a concussion or any other injury that would prevent him from competing.